Dylan Sprouse Recalls 'Vicious Fistfight' With Brother Cole on 'Suite Life' Set

Brothers can be ruthless, even on the set of a TV show. While Dylan & Cole Sprouse were starring on Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack & Cody together, things weren't always so great behind the scenes, but it's the price of working with your twin. Dylan tells E! News how the two of them "had a vicious fistfight one time. This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting."

While pulling some "WWE moves," Dylan recalls they "got a knock on the dressing room door, and the door opens, and it's a fan. She was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?' And Cole goes, 'Do you want to come back in five minutes?' And she's like, 'Yeah, sure.' She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting. But that's brothers for you."

Considering the Sprouse Twins worked together for six consecutive years on Disney Channel on both Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, it's definitely not surprising to hear that they had a tussle or two when the cameras weren't rolling. Like Dylan said, that's brothers for you. It's what brothers do, it's what siblings do, no matter if they're at home or at work. It is hilarious to hear that they were interrupted by a fan and just completely forgot what they were even fighting about.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have gone on to do their own thing since Suite Life ended. While they don't work together anymore, they are still in each other's lives as much as they possibly can, whether it's through social media or hanging out together. It has been a while since they worked together, but since they are both continuing to act, you never know what could happen. Now that they are older, though, hopefully, there will be fewer on-set fights. Again, though, you know how brothers can be.

Following the Riverdale series finale, Cole is set to star in Lisa Frankenstein alongside Kathryn Newton, which comes out on Feb. 9. Dylan, meanwhile, also has a new movie coming out this month, with rom-com Beautiful Wedding available on demand beginning Feb. 13. Both are coming out just in time for Valentine's Day, and it's going to be the perfect way to spend the holiday albeit minus the fistfights.