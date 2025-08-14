Donnie Wahlberg Spotted Filming ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff at Boston Red Sox Game

The new Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue, will officially be showing off one of the Massachusetts city’s most iconic parts: Fenway Park.

Donnie Wahlberg was spotted at a Boston Red Sox game at the famed baseball stadium earlier this month with cameras in tow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Boston native shared on International Talk that he was indeed there to film his TV show. He recalled having concerts at Fenway and going to games, but filming there was “unbelievable. It’s just, it’s next level.” As of now, it’s unknown exactly what the storyline will be surrounding Fenway Park, but it’s likely to be just a fun scenario for Danny and his son to catch a game while they’re in the city. Plus, as a Red Sox fan, it probably wasn’t even like work for Wahlberg.

"Boston Blue" was filming in the middle of a live Red Sox game at Fenway Park 👀🎥 pic.twitter.com/Sew8lXwYiv — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2025

Also starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Mika Amonson, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson, Boston Blue centers on Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. As he settles into his new city, Danny also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Wahlberg recently opened up about filming on location in Boston, saying that he told producers they “have to go to Boston.” He continued, “So the plan right now is to do the interiors up here and go to Boston every couple of weeks and do what we did and put a crew together, a Boston crew and go down and film all over the city. And you can’t fake what Boston looks like. And we’re bringing Boston actors up here to guest in the shows, and we’re doing everything we can. And hopefully, in success, we can be in Boston more. That’s the goal, let’s compromise to get the show made.”

Boston Blue primarily films in Toronto, but it sounds like they will be filming in Boston every once in a while for exteriors and whatever else they can do. It’s unknown how much of the city the series will be able to highlight, but fans won’t have to wait very long to see what happens and what’s included. Boston Blue premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.