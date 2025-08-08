Donnie Wahlberg Spills the Tea on ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Donnie Wahlberg is spilling the tea on Boston Blue.

The upcoming Blue Bloods offshoot is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Filming on Boston Blue started in July, but not in Massachusetts. The show has been filming in Canada, with Wahlberg revealing on Billy & Lisa in the Morning that while they have been filming in Toronto, there will also be some shots in Boston, noting he told producers when the role first came up that he wanted to film there, but they couldn’t because of the costs.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

“But I said, ‘We have to go to Boston. I can’t not go to Boston.’ So the plan right now is to do the interiors up here and go to Boston every couple of weeks and do what we did and put a crew together, a Boston crew and go down and film all over the city,” the New Kids on the Block founder explained. “And you can’t fake what Boston looks like,” Wahlberg continued. “And we’re bringing Boston actors up here to guest in the shows, and we’re doing everything we can. And hopefully, in success, we can be in Boston more. That’s the goal, let’s compromise to get the show made.”

“We’ll work outside and do exteriors in Boston,” he continued. “And then in success, perhaps we can come down there and be there full time. That would be a dream of all dreams. I think we’ll be filming in Boston a lot,” he said. “So here’s the thing with, you know, people think it’s a personal choice or something that, like, I didn’t want to film in Boston. I have the best time of my life filming in Boston. I have the best time of my life.”

As for what fans can expect, Wahlberg teased that on top of Bridget Moynahan appearing, he will be staying “connected with the old characters and they’ll be popping up from time to time.” Additionally, he shared that the “first episode is going to blow people’s minds. I think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my God,’ like there’s some twists and turns in the first episode.”

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: CBS

“And then we’re going to continue that, you know, we want to pay respect and honor Blue Bloods, but also, you know, there are thousands and thousands of police families in America, and we want to tell some of those stories too,” Wahlberg continued. “And we want to let Danny explore, you know, be a fish out of water, and what better place to throw a New Yorker than the middle of Boston. And, you know, I got to experience that 14 years on Blue Bloods as a Bostononian in the middle of New York.”

Fans will be able to see all that’s in store for Boston Blue when the new series premieres on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.