Don Lemon Reportedly Pushing for 'The View' Spot After CNN Firing

Is Don Lemon's next destination The View? According to reports, the former CNN star is chatting up The View's ladies in an attempt to become the show's first male co-host. According to a source quoted by OK! Magazine, Lemon recently hosted a party for Sunny Hostin's book release and invited her colleagues, and the insider has claimed that he spent the night "all over Sunny" and Joy Behar in order to make sure that they knew "he was responsible for every detail of the party." "Don's pushing himself with ALL of the women on the show," the insider told a news publication, adding that he has already pitched the idea to Whoopi Goldberg as well.

However, it is proving difficult to put his past behind him, as the scandal leading to his removal from CNN stemmed from ageism and misogyny. "Don is trying to convince the ladies that all the show needs is a guy's voice, but he's already proven he doesn't play well with others," the insider explained. "They're not quite ready to welcome him with open arms — no matter how many parties he throws." In September, Lemon, 57, made a controversial statement claiming Nikki Haley's age should bar her from running for president. "Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry," he said on CNN This Morning. "A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."

The journalist issued an apology after he was taken off the network for a few days. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he expressed. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day." As a result of his formal training, Lemon returned to CNN, but the network abruptly announced his departure in April. Even though they sincerely thanked him for his long career and claimed they "parted ways" with the TV star, Lemon expressed some animosity towards the decision. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," the anchor wrote on Twitter. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."