Don Lemon Fired at CNN, Doesn't Mince Words

Don Lemon announced on Monday that he has been fired from his job at CNN. The anchor posted a long note to his followers expressing confusion and anger at this abrupt move, but admiration for his colleagues. CNN broke the news in a more reserved statement within minutes.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon Tweeted on Monday. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Lemon went on: "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN confirmed the news within minutes of Lemon's tweet. A statement from the network's CEO Chris Licht read: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Licht did not divulge any details on the plan for Lemon's show CNN This Morning except that it will go on without him. He said: "We are committed to its success." Lemon helped launch the new show about six months ago with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. Since then he has made headlines several times for controversial statements or perceived tension between him and the other hosts.

Lemon took a job at CNN in 2006, marking his full-time jump from local and regional news to national news. Since then, Lemon has often been critical of the cable news industry in general and sometimes of his own employer. He has been particularly vocal in advocating for more thorough coverage of racism against Black Americans. When Lemon moved from the primetime evening news to CNN This Morning, many viewers saw it as a demotion, but Lemon publicly assured them that it was his choice.

There's no telling what might come next for Lemon. He and his fiance have a home in New York City and another on Long Island. He has made no indication of what his plans are after this termination.