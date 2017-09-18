The Internet Just Fell Even More in Love With Dolly Parton After She Asked for a Vibrator at the Emmys

Just an hour into the 2017 Emmy Awards, Dolly Parton of all people gave the crowd the biggest laugh of the night, even if it was the most awkward.

To present the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Parton reunited with 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The trio made a few political jokes, just before Dolly stole the show with some borderline NSFW comments.

If you watch the video above, you’ll see Dolly Parton joke about both of her breasts, and then request a vibrator from the Grace and Frankie stars.

As you can imagine, the folks on Twitter were not ready for that comment.

Dolly Parton is a childhood hero for many, so this came as a bit of a shock. How often do you hear someone you grew up idolizing making a sex joke on national television.

Did Dolly Parton just say the word “vibrator” as in she was hoping to get one? Yuck. She’s as old as my grandmother! #EmmysLive — Sassypants (@TooSassy4pants) September 18, 2017

Some people thought it was a little weird, but others couldn’t help but laugh.