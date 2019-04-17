Does ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Do His Own Stunts?

Donnie Wahlberg is not afraid to put himself in danger while playing Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods.

The beloved CBS crime procedural has seen Danny in plenty of dangerous situations, from high-pressure car crashes to chasing down criminals on the streets of New York, but does Wahlberg handle his own stunts?

Wahlberg has said in the past he does as many of his own actions sequences as he can, frequently posting clips of him and partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) while filming the show in New York, as first reported by CheatSheet.

In one video, posted in September, 2013, the actor can be seen sliding across the hood of a car then jumping over a bush.

“Proof That I Do My Own Stunts,” Wahlberg wrote on the caption of the action-packed clip.

For more dangerous moments, Wahlberg is not too proud to give props to his stunt double. The actor posted a video on Facebook where he once again boasted about doing his own stunts for the show, with a catch.

“I admit, since Tom Cruise broke his foot I gotta be a little more careful, just a little more careful. So I gotta pick my spots,” he told the camera.

Wahlberg then showed filming for a scene were a stunt double runs into a street and gets hit by a car.

“Now, it’s my turn,” he says before he runs to take his place and throws himself into the ground to continue the scene.

According to Wire Image, Wahlberg’s stunt double is called Jared Burke. The show has also enlisted retired police officers to act as consultants for the show, in order to keep action scenes as realistic as possible.

“I have to show a lot of the actors and stunt officers that in the NYPD, you never, ever, ever have your finger on that trigger until the second you are going to shoot that weapon,” retired officer Jim Nuciforo told AM New York. “That’s a big no-no. If it ever happened, I’d get a call the night the episode airs from other cops.”

The officer revealed he helps with costumes, police protocol and even helping to keep those action sequences as realistic as possible.

“The writers will call and say, ‘Did anything like this happen to you?” he said.

Blue Bloods was recently renewed for Season 10 by the network, meaning it will reach its landmark 200th episode during its 10th season premiere.

“Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.