‘Doc’ Star Warns ‘Not Everyone Survives’ Season 2

Doc was just renewed for Season 3, but not everyone will make it.

Scott Wolf, who plays Dr. Richard Miller on the Fox hit, teased to TVLine that the end of Season 2 is going to be intense.

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“The last two episodes are, as I understand it, going to be real doozies,” Wolf revealed. “The medical cases are incredible, but there are people within our core group that become at great risk at various points as we move to the end of the season, and not everyone survives.”

DOC: L-R: Scott Wolf and Anya Banerjee in the “Best We Can Do” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Mar. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX

While Wolf refused to share who could be in danger, he hinted that “things continue to come to a head for Joan, for Amy and Jake, for Michael, really for every character in the building” in the upcoming episodes. He continued, “This show always finds a way to surprise and to use everything that’s been building through the course of the season to pay things off in an extraordinary way.”

It’s hard to predict which character on Doc might not be coming back for Season 3, which has already started casting new doctors as Blair Underwood is joining as Dr. Ben Grant. At the very least, it can be assumed that lead Molly Parker will be back as Dr. Amy Larsen, but as for everyone else, it’s anyone’s guess. The Season 2 cast also includes Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman.

DOC: L-R: Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman in the “Delusions of Grandeur” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Sept. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX

Season 2 of Doc premiered on Sept. 14, beginning when “Amy’s past comes back to haunt her when a desperate father sacrifices everything to secure his daughter’s heart transplant. Chaos and confusion reverberate through the hallways of Westside Medical when a subsequent high-stakes emergency leaves a doctor’s life in the balance.”

It can be assumed that whatever is happening in these final episodes, there will be some sort of setup as the season continues. Doc has about a month left of Season 2, so it’s definitely getting down to the final stretch. What exactly will happen and why, and who will be at “great risk,” as Wolf puts it, remains to be seen, but fans may want to prepare themselves for the worst in new episodes of Doc, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.