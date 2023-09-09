Every Tim Burton Movie That's Streaming on Disney+
'Alice in Wonderland,' 'Frankenweenie' and more are on Disney+ right now.
It's a big time for Tim Burton — and not just because we're entering the Halloween season. While many staples of Burton's Filmography are perfect for spooky season, he's also making headlines for his work on Netflix's Wednesday and the upcoming Beetlejuice 2. Basically, it's the perfect time to watch some Tim Burton movies.
Currently, a good chunk of his filmography is available on Disney+, the studio Burton began his career with and returned to in the 2010s. Below, we've listed every one of those movies currently available to Disney+ subscribers.
(Note: We haven't included films that Burton did not direct, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice Through the Looking Glass and the short Captain Sparky vs. The Flying Saucers.)
'Frankenweenie' (1984 Short Film)
Official Synopsis: "When a car hits young Victor's pet dog Sparky, Victor decides to bring him back to life the only way he knows how. But when the bolt-necked "monster" wreaks havoc and terror in the hearts of Victor's neighbors, he has to convince them that Sparky's still the good, loyal friend."
Cast: Roz Braverman, Rusty James, Sparky, Paul C. Scott, Paul Bartel, Helen Boll, Daniel Stern, Joseph Maher, Shelley Duvall, Barret Oliver, Sofia Coppola, Jason Hervey
'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)
Official Synopsis: "Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice for a fantastical new adventure in an imaginative new twist on one of the most beloved stories of all time. Alice, now 19 years old, returns to the whimsical world she first entered as a child and embarks on a journey to discover her true destiny. This Wonderland filled with familiar friends and characters is a world beyond your imagination and unlike anything you've seen before."
Cast: Johnny Depp, Michael Sheen, Stephen Fry, Anne Hathaway, Eleanor Tomlinson, Frances De La Tour, Marton Csokas, Christopher Lee, Geraldine James, Tim Pigott Smith, Paul Whitehouse, Matt Lucas, Lindsay Duncan, Barbara Windsor, Mia Wasikowska, Crispin Glover, Helena Bonham Carter, Barbara Windsor, Eleanor Gecks, Jemma Powell, Leo Bill, Imelda Staunton, Michael Gough, Alan Rickman, Jim Carter, Timothy Spall
'Frankenweenie' (2012 Movie)
Official Synopsis: "When a car hits young Victor's pet dog Sparky, Victor decides to bring him back to life the only way he knows how. But when the bolt-necked 'monster' wreaks havoc and terror in the hearts of Victor's neighbors, he has to convince them that Sparky's still the good, loyal friend he was."
Cast: Robert Capron, Catherine O'Hara, James Hiroyuki Liao, Martin Short, Charlie Tahan, Conchata Ferrell, Martin Landau, Winona Ryder, Christopher Lee, Atticus Shaffer
'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children'
Official Synopsis: "From director Tim Burton, comes a wildly imaginative fantasy-adventure. When Jake unravels a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he discovers a secret world for children with unusual powers, including levitating Emma, pyrokinetic Olive, and invisible Millard. But danger soon arises and the children must band together to protect a world as extraordinary as they are."
Cast: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Judi Dench, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell
'Dumbo' (2019)
Official Synopsis: "From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets."
Cast: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins