Disney Christmas Parade: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Is there a better way to celebrate Christmas Day than with a Disney parade spectacular? ABC will be airing the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special December 25, featuring amazing performances, Christmas cheer and all your favorite Disney characters. The special will air at 10 a.m. ET on ABC and on the ABC app.

Hosted in Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 2019 edition of the holiday fan-favorite is hosted by Glee alum Matthew Morrison, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, TV host Jesse Palmer. Black-ish star Marsai Martin and Lion King star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in this year’s successful live action remake, also stepped in to co-host this year’s celebration.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Christmas morning on @ABCNetwork and on the ABC app! Details: https://t.co/AxR3T5wxHQ #DisneyChristmasDayParade pic.twitter.com/umrgN1FNni — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 24, 2019

The special will feature star-studded performances including, Sting who will perform “Soul Cake.” Disney Parks reports Shaggy will perform his new Caribbean-flavored original song “Christmas with Friends.” Pentatonix will perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Ingrid Michaelson and Grace Vanderwaal collaborate for a rendition of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Portugal The Man sings “White Christmas” and “Feel it Still.”

Dancing With the Stars and former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke also performs “Christmas Through Your Eyes.” The special will also featured the cast of Disney+ original series High School Musica;: The Musical: The Series performing a medley.

Attractions Magazine released a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s special featuring the talent, and the crowds gathering for filming. Fans took to the comments section of the video to send well wishes, and to reveal their hopes for this year’s festivities.

“I hope it’s actually a little more parade this year!! [red heart emoji] I love watching this every year but the last couple have been 10% Disney parade and 90% celebrity performances,” one viewer wrote.

“I hope the parade, be better this year,” another user wrote.

Other fans on Twitter had other notes, including asking the network how to watch the special internationally.

“Is there any way to watch this in the UK please?” One user wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch it,” another fan commented.

“Would love more park content and less singing. We miss the early days of the Disney Christmas morning TV special,” another fan critiqued.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. ET on ABC.