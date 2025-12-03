‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026′ Lineup Revealed

Times Square will be rockin’ indeed this New Year’s Eve with the long list of big-name artists coming to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, and Pitbull are just some of the performers who will be taking to the stage during ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve show, the network announced Tuesday in conjunction with Dick Clark Productions.

Additionally, this year’s broadcast will be the longest ever, as an additional 90 minutes have been added to the runtime. The night will kick off in New York City before making the trip to Chicago, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and beyond.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 11: Chappell Roan performs onstage during Sziget Festival on August 11, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Here is the full list of performers:

4 Non Blondes

50 Cent

6lack

AJR

BigXthaPlug

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Puth

Chappell Roan

Ciara

Demi Lovato

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean

Filmore

Goo Goo Dolls

Jess Glynne

Jessie Murph

Jordan Davis

KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of Huntrix – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

Leon Thomas

Le Sserafim

Lil Jon

Little Big Town

Madison Beer

Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

Mariah Carey

New Kids on the Block

OneRepublic

Pitbull

Post Malone

Rick Springfield

Russell Dickerson

The All-American Rejects

Tucker Wetmore

Zara Larsson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: Ryan Seacrest attends Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will return as co-hosts in New York City’s Times Square, with Chance the Rapper hosting from Chicago and NFL alum Rob Gronkowski co-hosting from Las Vegas alongside Julianne Hough.

Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon, as will the Times Square headliner and other special guests.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.