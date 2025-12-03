‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026′ Lineup Revealed

Times Square will be rockin’ indeed this New Year’s Eve with the long list of big-name artists coming to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.
50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, and Pitbull are just some of the performers who will be taking to the stage during ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve show, the network announced Tuesday in conjunction with Dick Clark Productions.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Additionally, this year’s broadcast will be the longest ever, as an additional 90 minutes have been added to the runtime. The night will kick off in New York City before making the trip to Chicago, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and beyond.
Here is the full list of performers:
- 4 Non Blondes
- 50 Cent
- 6lack
- AJR
- BigXthaPlug
- Chance the Rapper
- Charlie Puth
- Chappell Roan
- Ciara
- Demi Lovato
- DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean
- Filmore
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie Murph
- Jordan Davis
- KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of Huntrix – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami
- Leon Thomas
- Le Sserafim
- Lil Jon
- Little Big Town
- Madison Beer
- Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line
- Mariah Carey
- New Kids on the Block
- OneRepublic
- Pitbull
- Post Malone
- Rick Springfield
- Russell Dickerson
- The All-American Rejects
- Tucker Wetmore
- Zara Larsson
Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will return as co-hosts in New York City’s Times Square, with Chance the Rapper hosting from Chicago and NFL alum Rob Gronkowski co-hosting from Las Vegas alongside Julianne Hough.
Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon, as will the Times Square headliner and other special guests.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.