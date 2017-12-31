Ryan Seacrest ‘Anxious’ Over Mariah Carey’s Return to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Ryan Seacrest told reporters that he’s “anxious” for Mariah Carey‘s return to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year.

The singer had a dramatic mishap on last year’s show, when her earpiece malfunctioned. She also said that producers played the wrong versions of her songs, and claimed that the whole show “became an opportunity to humiliate” her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year, Carey is back for redemption. She’ll perform live again in good faith with the network she was trashing 364 days ago.

In an interview with E! News, Seacrest and his co-host, Jenny McCarthy, said they were excited to see the music icon’s triumphant return to the annual broadcast, though it comes with all the usual nerves of a live TV event.

“This year we are anxious to see Mariah come back,” Seacrest said. “We are really not in control. This is so different than doing a show on stage or in a theater or in an arena. You are in Times Square with all the elements including windchill of -5. It’s not like that on the set.”

“How many times would we all like a second chance at something?” McCarthy added. “I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Dick Clark Productions released a joint statement with Carey about her comeback, assuring fans they were fully collaborating.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned,” it reads, “and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”