Even though millions of people were ringing in 2025 at parties, millions more were watching the ball drop on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, according to the latest numbers. Variety reports that ABC’s annual telecast, which marked Ryan Seacrest’s 20th consecutive year as host, averaged 17.9 million viewers with a 4.7 demo rating among adults 18-49 for the first late-night portion of the telecast. It aired from 11:30 p.m. to 12:29 a.m. ET.

Viewership peaked around midnight, bringing in a total of 21.5 million viewers with a 5.7 rating. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was the No. 1 program the night, beating out its New Year’s Eve competitors, including New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS and Day Drinking with Seth Meyers on NBC. The late-night portion of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was ABC’s most-watched entertainment telecast since the 2024 Oscars and was the most-watched non-sports telecast since the 2024 presidential debate in September.

(ABC/Al Drago) CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve launched on NBC in 1972, moving to ABC in 1974, where it has remained. Dick Clark hosted the telecast annually from 1973 through 1999 and from 2001 to 2004. After suffering a stroke in late 2004 and lingering speech impediments, Clark handed the reigns to Seacrest the following year. The two were co-hosts up until Clark’s death in April 2012, with Seacrest remaining on.

The 2024-25 telecast had a stacked lineup of performers. Helping to ring in the new year included Carrie Underwood, TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Dasha, T-Pain, Natasha Bedingfield, Tinashe, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, and Robbie Williams, among others. Prior to the ball dropping, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve brought in 6.30 million total viewers for 8 to 10 p.m. ET and 9.56 million total viewers for 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. ET.

New Year’s Rockin’ Even doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon, and it will continue to be a fan-favorite telecast every New Year’s Eve. Plus, it gives viewers the chance to watch performers and the ball drop from the comfort of their warm homes rather than in the cold and in Times Square standing for who knows how long. It’s too early to think about the next telecast, but it should be interesting to see who joins Seacrest for 2026.