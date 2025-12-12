Diana Ross to Perform on Major New Year’s Eve Show

Diana Ross is ringing in 2026 with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest!

The legendary singer will usher in the new year with a dazzling live performance as the 2026 headliner for ABC’s New Year’s Eve show, which is boasting an expanded lineup of 39 artists across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more.

Diana Ross at Alex Prager x The Cultivist dinner at Art Basel Miami Beach on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

“Ross will step onto the world’s most iconic stage to celebrate with millions and welcome a new year with style, magic and unforgettable music in what will be a defining moment in the show’s history,” as per ABC, with her headline performance promising a “spectacular blend of glamour and a timeless medley of hits,” including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026,” Ross said in a statement.

Ross joins the previously announced lineup of performers set for the New Year’s Eve broadcast: 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

Diana Ross performs during the last show of the Stern Grove Festival season at Stern Grove on August 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora from Times Square.

Chance the Rapper will lead the first-ever Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live Central Time Zone countdown from his hometown of Chicago, while the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski co-hosts from Las Vegas alongside Dancing With the Stars‘ Julianne Hough, who makes her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve debut this year. Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon.

ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off the show on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.