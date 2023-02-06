'Dexter': Trinity Killer Spinoff Eyed at Paramount+ with Showtime

It was previously announced that Showtime is planning to continue the Dexter franchise, with a spinoff focusing on one of the shows most notorious villains on the docket. According to the Wall Street Journal, the network is in the early stages of developing a series revolving around the Trinity Killer. The show would be set for Paramount+ with Showtime, following the newly announced union between the streamer and premium cable TV network.

In Season 4 of the original series, Dexter (played by Michael C. Hall) grew close to Arthur Miller (John Lithgow) as he saw the aging family man's life as a possible future for himself. However, things took a brutal turn, ending in Dexter killing Miller but later discovering that Miller had already killed his wife, Rita Bennett (Julie Benz). At the same time, baby Harrison sat on the bathroom floor covered in her blood. Notably, Trinity can a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the series revival, Dexter: New Blood.

In Episode 4, Dexter's teenage son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is seen scrolling through episodes Merry F—ing Kill, a fictional podcast hosted by Molly Park (Jamie Chung). Harrison skips right past episodes detailing the cries of the Son of Sam killer and the Manson family, heading directly for one titled "Miami." The podcast episode's feature image is of the Trinty Killer and his final victim, Harrison's mother.

At this time, it is unclear what exactly a Trinity Killer prequel would look like. However, we can speculate that it will likely be a prequel story following Arthur through the earlier days of his terror. The plot could potentially even be similar to the critically acclaimed Hannibal series at NBC, which focused on Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen) prior to his capture, and while being pursued by criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). We would even go so far as to speculate that the show could cast a young Frank Lundy, the FBI agent who was killed while hunting Trinity in Miami.

While we have essentially no official details regarding the proposed Trinity Killer series, we do know that Showtime is first prioritizing a Dexter prequel, which will focus on a young Dexter Morgan in Miami. The network is also planning to continue Dexter: New Blood, which was the most-watched series in the history of Showtime. It had previously been reported that the show would not continue, but those plans seem to have changed.