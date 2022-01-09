‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Leaves Fans on Social Media Stunned

Dexter: New Blood has wrapped up, and fans are divided. While TV viewers have to wait until 9 p.m. ET, those who’ve streamed the episode, entitled “Sins of the Father,” can’t stop debating it. This ruckus is mainly due to its ending, which not everyone is sold on. Spoilers ahead of Dexter: New Blood’s season finale, “Sins of the Father.” (To watch the show for yourself, you can get a free trial to Showtime here.)

If you’re really itching to be spoiled: Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan dies at the end of the episode. It’s not a fake-out, it’s a genuine death. New Blood is the end of road for the on-screen iteration of Dexter, after more than fifteen years on Showtime. His death comes at the hands of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) as Dexter is trying to flee after Angela (Julia Jones) figures out his crimes. (Read our recap of the scene here.) Some fans thought it was a fitting end to the character. However, others were furious that Dexter died and Angela was able to find him out. Continue ahead to see what Dexter fans thought on the finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slide 1

https://twitter.com/HelloAlex10/status/1480070545668546561?s=20

“I’m actually satisfied with how dexter ended but now I’m just sad the revival is over,” one fan wrote. A second added, “The Dexter: New Blood finale was good and I won’t be listening to anyone who says otherwise.”

Slide 2

https://twitter.com/JackievsTony/status/1480060600717881346?s=20

“#Dexter is such a great show that just can’t stick the landing for anything,” a third viewer wrote. “My god how did I let them do this to me again?”

Slide 3

https://twitter.com/JuanCafecito/status/1480061211865534464?s=20

“The #DexterNewBlood finale was so satisfying and frustrating all at the same time. The right way to end the show,” a fourth wrote. “Except for that Batista tease they’re f—ing MEAN for that.”

Slide 4

https://twitter.com/haus0fXI/status/1480058661913313280?s=20

“It was a good episode, great even but after almost 10 years we’re only getting ONE SEASON OF DEXTER NEW BLOOD [crying emoji],” another fan wrote. “I’m so sad I hoped for at least 2.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/mitchmans13/status/1480283331451232257?s=20

“Wow what an ending for Dexter New Blood that’s all I will say is wow,” a viewer wrote. Another tweeted, “Dexter finale was pretty predictable but a very good season overall.”

Slide 6

https://twitter.com/_MMKD/status/1480109552393547779?s=20

“Loving the divisive feelings towards the Dexter finale,” a Twitter user wrote. “Personally, I thought it was great. The only way it could really end.”