‘Dexter’ Villain Returns for New Scene in Latest ‘New Blood’ Episode

Dexter Morgan has taken out his fair share of foes over the years, but Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer typically doesn’t have to tangle with them after their deaths. While their fate isn’t reversed in Dexter: New Blood, one serial killer is still haunting Dexter’s life. So much so, that the actor behind the infamous foe filmed a new scene for Sunday’s episode. Spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, “Skin of Her Teeth.” (To watch the show for yourself each Sunday, you can get a free trial to Showtime here.)

In a turn that was leaked in early reports before the season premiered, The Trinity Killer, a.k.a Arthur Mitchell, returned for Dexter: New Blood. John Lithgow reprises his role in what was a whole new sequence, far more than the still image shown in a previous episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the scene is new, it is still a flashback. It takes us inside Dexter’s Miami home after his wife Rita is murdered. We see the bathroom where Trinity killed Rita through the eyes of the couple’s son Harrison. Trinity is shown blurry at first but his visage soon comes into focus as he speaks to a crying Harrison, who was just a toddler at the time. He eerily says, “There, there. Daddy will be home soon.”

This moment comes as the now-teenage Harrison is trying to explain his mental struggles to his dad after a clash with some fellow teenagers gets violent. He explains that when he listened to a true crime podcast episode about Trinity, it set off an avalanche of bad memories. “I’m f—ed up, and I always have been,” he says. “I always had bad dreams, nightmares. When I listened to that podcast it all came flooding back. They weren’t nightmares; they were real. I remember everything.”

He adds, “I’m so f—ing angry. I think about it all the time; hurting people, doing what he did to mom.” He then runs away from Dexter, presuming that his father had previously abandoned him due to the adolescent’s darkness. Little does Harrison know, his dad has his own dark passenger. However, it seems Dexter is at the point where he has to tell Harrison all about his true self.

Dexter: New Blood airs via Showtime on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. However, if you can’t wait that long, Showtime makes each episode available online beginning each Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET. All episodes of Dexter’s original run are streaming there, as well. Click here for a free trial.