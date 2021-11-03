‘Dexter: New Blood’ Marks Its Return With First Look Sneak Peek of Premiere Episode

Dexter is back in the form of a new continuation series, Dexter: New Blood. On Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the show — which is essentially Dexter Season 9 — will kick off with “Cold Snap,” the first episode of this new chapter in Dexter Morgan’s life. Michael C. Hall returns as the titular serial killer, with Jennifer Carpenter returning as a spectral version of Debra Morgan in his head.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, Showtime dropped a batch of first-look photos from “Cold Snap.” They not only show Hall and Carpenter on-screen again, but they also introduce a slew of new cast members. That list includes Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Steve M. Robertson, Jack Alcott, Fredric Lehne, Alano Miller and Clancy Brown. Scroll through to see the new images.

Meet the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Cast

This first photo assembles cast members new and old. It also sets up the frigid setting of Dexter: New Blood, a far cry from the beaches of Miami.

Dexter in Trouble

Looks like Dexter just can’t stay out of trouble. It’s unclear exactly what’s going on here, but he’s face to face with Angela (Jones), the town’s leading law enforcement official.

Dexter and Deb Reunite

The adopted siblings are back together again in this image. With Deb dead by the end of Dexter Season 8, it seems she’ll be his inner conscience, much like his adopted father Harry Morgan (James Remar) was in the original show.

Deb’s Return

Here’s another glimpse of Deb in Dexter’s cabin. Not a lot we can gather from this one, but it’s just great to see Carpenter back on screen in the Dexter universe.

Mother and Daughter

Angela returns in this shot alongside her on-screen daughter, Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah). Sequoyah is an actress who’s been nearing a breakout role for years, with previous appearances coming in the American Housewife pilot and the NBC show Believe.

Angela and Audrey, All-Smiles

As for Jones, she has quite an impressive resume of high-profile projects. The actress appeared in Westworld, Longmire, The Mandalorian, Rutherford Falls, Wind River and The Ridiculous 6. She also played Leah Clearwater in three of the Twilight movies.

Fredric Lehne Enters

Meet Edward Olsen, played by Fredric Lehne. He doesn’t seem to be too pleased with the situation, which appears to also involve Audrey.

Dexter’s New Job

Dexter is back in the picture in this shot, working his new job. He’s face to face with knife-wielding customer Matt, played by Steve M. Robertson.

Harrison Returns

While Alcott is a new face, he’s playing a very familiar character. He portrays Harrison Morgan, Dexter’s son whose now all grown up. (Evan George Kruntchev, Luke Andrew Kruntchev and Jadon Wells, among others, all played Harrison at various points in the original Dexter run.)

Back in the Cabin

We’re back in the cabin for this one. This scene seems to be a tense one between Dexter and Deb.

Dexter and Plastic Wrap

Seeing Dexter with plastic wrap is not a strange sight. Does this mean he’s back to his serial killer ways? Or is this just a misdirect?

One More Glimpse

Here’s one last shot of Dexter before Sunday. He looks deadly serious, which might mean things are about to get messy.