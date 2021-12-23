‘Dexter: New Blood’ Sneak Peek Teases Tensions for Michael C. Hall’s Character With Episode 8

Dexter Morgan is in a fight for his life in episode 8 of Dexter: New Blood, premiering Sunday, Dec. 26 on Showtime. The episode, titled “Unfair Game,” picks up where episode 7 left off with Dexter’s kidnapping after he and Kurt Caldwell both show their serial killer cards to one another. Attacked from behind by the same Caldwell henchman who delivered the envelope of titanium screws to Harrison, Dexter is going to have to embrace all his instincts running from the law in Miami all those years ago to get out of this one alive.

“Dexter fights for his life in the woods of Iron Lake, leading to a confrontation in an abandoned summer camp. Is there a better place for a serial killer to confront another violent killer?” the official episode description asks. “Harrison finds himself at a crossroads between two father figures who can lead him down two very different paths. Meanwhile, Angela starts to make some disturbing discoveries of her own.” Keep scrolling to see stills from the upcoming episode, as well as a first look trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harrison’s Struggle

After his disastrous wrestling match, Harrison is struggling with feelings of isolation at school and at home, especially after he admitted to Dexter that he remembers the details of his mom’s death at the hands of Trinity.

Christmas in Iron Lake

Rejected by Audrey after revealing his own Dark Passenger-reminiscent thoughts with his burgeoning love interest, Harrison’s options are narrowing when it comes to people he can depend on.

Father Figure

It looks like Harrison’s feelings of rejection will drive him even closer to Kurt Caldwell, whom he sees as more of a father figure than Dexter at this point.

Dangerous Games

Caldwell’s intentions are far from pure, however, and with Dexter narrowing in on his serial killer double life, his desire to mentor Harrison can’t be coming from a good place.

On the Run

Meanwhile, Dexter is on the run for his life in the woods of an abandoned summer camp in a serial killer showdown after being abducted by Caldwell’s henchman. Did he escape? Or is it all part of Caldwell’s sick hunt?

Conversations With Deb

Drawing on the apparition of late sister Deb Morgan may be Dexter’s best chance at getting out of this situation alive. Or will his personified voice of reason be too late?

On a Mission

However Dexter manages to get himself out of danger in episode 8, he’s sure to dive right back in, especially with Caldwell threatening his newly-found family. Will the two finally come face-to-face for the serial killer battle royale we’ve all been waiting for?

Watch the Trailer

Meanwhile, Angela’s investigation into her former boyfriend goes deeper as she interviews the dealer Dexter nearly killed after giving Harrison bad drugs. Get a sneak peek of episode 8 of Dexter: New Blood, airing Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.