‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall Teases ‘Definitive’ Conclusion (Exclusive)

When it comes to a well-rounded and pitch-perfect series finale, there are a few shows that have sparked controversy among audiences expecting more from their favorites. Outside of the contentious chatter most recently around the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019, no show has been talked about more than the critically acclaimed Dexter starring Michael C. Hall. Originally ending its eight season-run in 2013, the show has returned in the form of Dexter: New Blood — the anticipated revival on Showtime picking up eight years after America’s favorite vigilante serial killer faked his own death and took up life as a somber lumberjack.

With Dexter: New Blood finally getting a second chance to make things right for audiences looking for a solid conclusion to seal the show’s place in the pantheon of TV greatness, Hall tells PopCulture.com exclusively that fans will get exactly what they asked for with the limited series. During an interview with Hall and his Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen ahead of their European tour this winter, the multi-award-winning actor teased to PopCulture most mischievously with a grin and his hands behind his back that audiences will “maybe” get the closure they’ve asked for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later admitting how he doesn’t want to spoil too much of what is to come, Hall assures audiences and fans it will be a daring finish after the prickly series finale. “I think it will be — yeah I think we will end up doing something that’s a bit more definitive, and bold and hopefully satisfying with people,” he said.

Hall, who is eager for fans and audiences to continue watching the series, has been getting imaginative off-screen with Yanowitz and Katz-Bohen of Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. The three, who released their debut album, Thanks for Coming, this past February, are heading out on a European tour this winter starting with the United Kingdom — a journey Hall is most thrilled about. “I’m excited about all of those rooms and those ears and human bodies will be filling that space,” he said, further expressing how acting and singing are two very similar, creative realms for him as an artist. “It depends on how wide the realm is — I think ultimately, they’re in the same realm, but when you’re creating your own material and putting across your own material, it’s a very different thing than interpreting other people’s writing and worlds and what have you.”

With his artistic material complemented most spotlessly by the inventiveness of Yanowitz and Katz-Bohen, Hall adds how there’s “something that the three of us experienced as a trio that none of us have quite experienced apart from this little collective,” additionally stating how the band is just “trying to keep it burning.”

While the trio tries to keep it going with their creative takes with refreshing, avant-garde music, Hall’s onscreen persona Dexter Morgan is also working his hardest to come to terms with recent snags that have entered his life on Dexter: New Blood. In addition to Dexter breaking his usual routine and killing a bad guy, then discovering Harrison is back, fans have also seen their favorite anti-hero dating, line-dancing with friends at the local bar and even being part of a bowling team. With Dexter attempting to find some normalcy, PopCulture had to ask: What song would Dexter listen to from Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum? Taking a moment to think it over, Hall answers with a conclusive smile: “‘Bombed Out Sites.’ First one [on the album, Thanks for Coming]. It just calms him down, a little sort of trance — yeah.”

Dexter: New Blood airs every Sunday night on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum is currently on an 11-city tour in Europe. For more on the band and where you can see them live, head to their official website.