‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Kills off Iron Lake Character

Dexter: New Blood has wrapped up, with its season finale now available to stream online via Showtime. (It will air on TV at 9 p.m. ET.) Of course, someone’s got to die. The revival hasn’t shied away from dead bodies, and the finale is no different. One character that dies over the course of the episode, which is titled “Sins of the Father,” is one of the new faces we meet in Iron Lake, New York. Spoilers ahead of Dexter: New Blood’s season finale, “Sins of the Father.” (To watch the show for yourself, you can get a free trial to Showtime here.)

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has moved to Iron Lake to hide out, but death follows him wherever he goes. It also followed him to the town’s police station in the season finale, where a beloved character, Logan (Alano Miller), dies.

At this point in the finale, Iron Lake Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) has figured out Dexter is a murderer, deducing that he killed Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson) and that he was the Bay Harbor Butcher. She arrests and questions him but rushes out of the station when Dexter tells her the answers she’s searched for (regarding a series of missing runaways) lie near Kurt Caldwell’s (Clancy Brown) cabin. Logan then puts Dexter into a holding cell as they wait for what’s next.

However, Dexter can’t wait; he must escape and leave town with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). He asks Logan for a cup of water, and when Logan walks over to the cell, Dexter grabs him. The serial killer smashes Logan’s head into the bars and holds the sergeant in a chokehold. “I don’t want to hurt you,” Dexter says. Logan replies, saying that Angela was right about Dexter.

“She’s a good cop, and so are you, but this is inevitable,” Dexter says. “So just give me the keys. Do it!”

Logan reaches his right hand towards his belt and starts to touch his keys. However, he then moves his hand to his gun, despite a warning from Dexter. Logan pulls the gun out of its holster and shoots behind his head in an attempt to kill Dexter. The former blood splatter analyst dodges the shot and breaks Logan’s neck.

In his internal monologue, Dexter expresses frustration that Logan didn’t listen to his warnings. However, he clearly doesn’t care too much at that moment, as he immediately steals Logan’s phone to call Harrison and set up a rendevous. Logan’s death is confirmed at the end of the episode as a body bag is shown leaving the station. His death was not for nothing, though, as it has a major effect on Dexter’s ultimate fate at the end of Dexter: New Blood.

All episodes of Dexter, including its original run and Dexter: New Blood are streaming now via Showtime’s website and apps. If you want to watch the Dexter: New Blood season finale on TV, it airs on Showtime’s TV channel at 9 p.m. ET.