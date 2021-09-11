‘Dexter’: Mysterious Masked Sniper Has Fans on Edge Ahead of ‘New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood premieres on Nov. 7 on Showtime, but fans are already obsessively theorizing over what to expect. Dexter (Michael C. Hall), now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake and going by Jim Lindsey, actively trying to tamp down his lust for blood. However, he is still being plagued by a “Dark Passenger,” this time in the form of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), his dead half-sister. Not only that, but his son Harrison, now a teenager, returns.

While there are only bits of footage and a trailer to pull from, fans are clinging to any detail they can cull. One piece of the puzzle that is setting off a number of theories on Reddit is the presence of a masked sniper. Who could this masked person be? Are they a new killer for Dexter to hunt or is Dexter the one being hunted?

“It’s Angel. He’s given up his goofy ways, has trained with an elite squad and is out to seek revenge for Maria LaGuerta,” wrote one Reddit user. Another also posited that it was Clancy Brown, who was cast as the revival’s main villain, Kurt Caldwell. “I think the killer is Kurt Caldwell’s son (Matt). His actor is only listed as recurring, so it’s possible I’m wrong, but I think the son is the killer for maybe the first 3 or 4 episodes, and Dexter killing him is what will make Kurt go after him and become the main villain,” guessed another Reddit theorist.

Another major theory Is that it’s Dexter’s stepson, Cody. “His age would be 21, and while that would be tight, it would be enough time for him to join the military, get some training and be dishonorably discharged, and begin hunting Dexter down,” wrote one Reddit user, citing his mother Rita’s death due to Dexter’s vigilante actions. “Plus, the writers could really pull a Brain/Dexter showdown parallel with Cody/Harrison. The Son Dexter Broke By Actions vs the Son Dexter Broke By Birth.”

In the trailer for Dexter: New Blood, Dexter declares, “I might still be a monster, but I’m an evolving monster.” Whether he’s a changed man or not, it’s clear that the chickens will be coming home to roost for Dexter in a big way. Dexter: New Blood debuts on Showtime on Nov. 7 to find out.