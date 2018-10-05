‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Teri Hatcher Reveals Sexual Assault at Age 5 in Letter to Donald Trump

Teri Hatcher is sharing her own story of being sexually assaulted in an open letter to President Donald Trump after his sarcastic mocking of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified in front of a Senate hearing last week detailing her attack by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Desperate Housewives shared the letter on Instagram with the hashtag #MeToo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s what I remember: His erect penis, that he was stroking as he sat behind the wheel of the car. ‘Do you want to touch it?’ he asked. I said, ‘No.’ He took my hand to touch it anyway. It was pink. There were tissues. I didn’t know what they were for, but then I did,” Hatcher wrote in a note on social media.

“I was face down on the seat looking at the floor as he violated me. He said, ‘Do you like how this feels?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Someday you will,’” she continued.

Thinking back on her abuse, Hatcher said she didn’t remember “the address of where it happened. How I got there. How I got home. What day or month it was. If anyone was drinking beer.”

“Sadly, myself and then decades later, teenager Sarah Van Cleemput, were abused by the same man. She committed suicide,” Hatcher wrote. “I battled demons.”

Hatcher’s recollection comes a week after Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, testified that Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s. During her questioning, Ford was unable to remember some details of the assault, including how she got home that night.

Kavanaugh, 53, has denied the allegation of sexual assault, and the FBI concluded its investigation of the claims Thursday, notably without interviewing Ford herself. Senators could hold the final vote as early as Saturday. Tuesday, at a Mississippi rally, Trump mocked Ford and her testimony, drawing outrage from many sexual assault survivors.

It was that mocking that Hatcher cites in the conclusion of her open letter.

“Mr. President, I am a survivor, who stands available to help you understand the way the memories of a trauma like that work. It might be hard for you to understand. I can readily explain in detail that ‘I don’t remember’ is often the most honest response surrounding questions of an assault,” Hatcher wrote.

“It does NOT mean it didn’t happen. Please do not add ‘Mocked by President’ to the injury list of a sexual survivor,” she concluded. “It’s just plain wrong.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Teri Hatcher