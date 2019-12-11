Teri Hatcher Shows off Dramatic Body Transformation With New Post-Workout Photo

Teri Hatcher is proving that age is just number. At 55-years-old, the actress is in love with her body, and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. On Tuesday, the Desperate Housewives alum took to Instagram to share a post-workout photo of herself in a bikini to celebrate the completion of an eight-week fitness challenge that left her feeling liberated in her body.

“Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked. As part of my [F45 Training] 8 week challenge we had to submit an after photo,” Hatcher captioned the snapshot. “So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating.”

“Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them,” she continued. “Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for. You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal…or not. And that’s okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment.”

Hatcher went on to state that for her, making “the most of every moment” means “sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I’ve gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up.”

“Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life… finding glorious connection and community. No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity,” she shared before concluding with a few wise words for her followers. “Be strong enough to be vulnerable.”

Hatcher, who finished the fitness challenge on her 55th birthday, certainly spread some positivity among her followers, many of whom took to the comments section to praise the candid photos.

“You look incredible! Thank you for sharing. Age is only a number and you’re helping us prove that to others,” one fan commented. “Thank you for always being an inspiring woman. We are always learning and on this health and positive journey together.”

“You are beautiful inside and out!!!” a second wrote. “Thank you for sharing the importance of health, wellness and self love! Confidence is beautiful!!!”

Several more commented with fire emojis or simply wrote that Hatcher was “gorgeous.”