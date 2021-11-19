‘Desperate Housewives’ Stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie

Former Desperate Housewives co-stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher are reuniting in the new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie A Kiss Before Christmas, premiering Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas. Denton, who played Mike Delfino on the hit ABC series, is also an executive producer on the movie, which marks the first time he’s worked with Hatcher (Susan Mayer) since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012. This marks the first on-screen reunion of any cast members from the iconic series.

A Kiss Before Christmas follows real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton), a married father with two teens, as he sets out on an adventure much in the style of It’s a Wonderful Life. “On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his ‘nice guy’ way of doing business has held him back in his career,” according to the network. “Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Waking up the next morning, Ethan is “shocked” to see his reality has taken a totally different path. He isn’t married to wife Joyce (Hatcher), doesn’t have two teenaged kids is CEO of his company. “Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves,” the network continues. “He must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them…and he only has until Christmas Day.”

This is a chance for Desperate Housewives fans to see Susan and Mike get their happy ending after the devastating final season, in which Mike died in Susan’s arms. “I think a lot about the fans, and when Jamie suggested that I could be in this movie with him, one of the first things I thought is, ‘Well, the fans are going to love that because Susan lost the love of her life, and there’s no replacing the love of your life,’” Hatcher told Entertainment Weekly. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, the fans are going to love this. They’re going to love seeing us together.’”

A Kiss Before Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel as part of the Countdown to Christmas. A Kiss Before Christmas is from Crown Media Productions, LLC. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Jonathan Eskenas, James Denton and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers. Devan Towers serves as co-producer. Jeff Beesley directed from a script by Mark Amato and Tracy Andreen.