‘Designated Survivor’: Virginia Madsen Not Returning For Season 2

The world of politics can be a revolving door, and so can TV shows about that very world.

Designated Survivor, the Kiefer Sutherland-led hit drama on ABC, has now suffered a major departure heading into its second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Virginia Madsen, who played Kimble Hookstraten on the series, has confirmed that she isn’t coming back to the show for season two.

This will likely be a tough loss for fans to take in, as Madsen was on of the most powerful performers on the series. Her character – the other designated survivor – was often a thorn in Tom Kirkman’s side, providing the show with some added conflict.

More: ABC Cancels Downward Dog After One Season

After confirming her departure, the veteran actress also told fans on Twitter that it wasn’t her decision to leave the show. She noted that “story decisions are made for a thousand reasons” and that it wasn’t her call.

Story decisions are made for a thousand reasons. It wasn’t my call. — virginia madsen (@madlyv) June 25, 2017

While upsetting for those who watch the series, creative changes like this were to be expected. Designated Survivor has recently hired a new showrunner, its fourth since the series began production. When Keith Eisner (The Good Wife) took over, there were bound to be a couple of creative changes. It looks like the exit of Hookstraten was one of the casualties.

As you’ve probably noticed, this summer has seen many casting shake-ups across TV. ABC’s Quantico has seen multiple actors leave following a creative shake-up, as did NBC’s Taken, which said goodbye to six of its eight series regulars. Chicago P.D. and Kevin Can Wait have also said goodbye to cast members, with both shows losing their female leads.

Up Next: Erinn Hayes Speaks Out About Kevin Can Wait Departure