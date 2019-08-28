Demi Lovato Joins ‘Will & Grace’ in Mysterious Role Opposite Eric McCormack

It’s been announced that Demi Lovato has join the cast of the Will & Grace revival in mysterious role opposite Eric McCormack, who plays Will Truman in the iconic series. According to EW, Lovato will be playing a character named Jenny, and she will appear in three episodes of the show. Jenny is described as being “a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in an unexpected way.” Lovato teased her role on the show by sharing a photo on Instagram that shows her sitting on the Will & Grace set. In the post’s caption, Lovato joked that it was “Will & Grace & Demi.”

Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with many sharing support and excitement. “So I’ll have to watch a whole series for you .. the things you make me do Demetria,” one fan joked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t believe this is the project you were going to announce and we were really guessing a new mug or fannypack line,” someone else quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 27, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

Notably, this is not Lovato’s only new acting role, as she also recently joined the cast of Will Ferrell’s new movie, Eurovison.

In the film, Lovato will be playing a character named Katiana, who is said to be “one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland.”

🎂 Happy Birthday #DemiLovato !!! 🎂 Famous baker and star of Netflix’s Eurovision, Will Ferrell, made you a cake. pic.twitter.com/l7qPdCO5pX — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) August 21, 2019

Lovato’s return to acting comes a year after she had to be rushed to the hospital following an alleged drug overdose. After recuperating, the singer spoke out and let her fans know that she was grateful for their support and that she was determined to get healthy.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said in the statement posted on her Instagram account. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato continued. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the singer’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato’s episodes of Will & Grace are scheduled to air sometime in 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty Images