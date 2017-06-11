Former Disney Star Debby Ryan Headed to Netflix in ‘Insatiable’ Series

Another series is coming to Netflix!

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan’s new show, Insatiable, has been picked up by Netflix for a 13-episode series order. The darkly comedic hour-long pilot narrowly missed a pickup at the CW.

The Internet network is finalizing a deal with CBS TV Studios for the soon-to-be Netflix original series, Deadline reports.

Insatiable comes from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter, Once Upon A Time), Ryan Seacrest Productions and Storied Media Group.

CBS TV Studios had a 3-for-3 with their 2017 CW pilots this year with Dynasty and Valor getting picked up by the CW and Insatiable at Netflix.

Insatiable was well received by CW executives, but was completely different than anything else on the network. The CW passed on the series due to their maxed out budget from their renewed and newly picked up series.

The new series was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson, who was once called the “The Pageant King of Alabama.” The plot focuses on Bob (Dallas Roberts), a disgruntled civil lawyer-turned-pageant coach who takes a vindictive, bullied teen (Ryan) under his wing.

The cast also includes Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Sarah Colonna, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, as well as Alyssa Milano in a major recurring role.