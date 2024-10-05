Dr. Will Kirby is officially saying goodbye to Big Brother. The Season 2 winner, who many believe is the best BB player ever, has officially stepped away from the show completely, moving on from the jury moderator role he held for many years.

"I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season," Kirby recently told Parade. "It's simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I've had on the show, first as a contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!"

Kirby famously used his strong social game to win Big Brother Season 2 — a feat that was even tougher due to the show not implementing the now-standard Power of Veto that can save one nominee each week. The dermatologist earned the nickname "The Puppet Master" as a result of his gameplay.

He returned to compete on one more occasion, Season 7, a.k.a. Big Brother All-Stars. He played a manipulative social-based style once again, and further endeared himself to the at-home audience through hilarious and candid diary room sessions. He nearly won that season of Big Brother, but ally Janelle Pierzina caught on to his deceptive strategy and voted him out in fourth place.

While Kirby has not competed again, he did appear in-game as the one-off Big Brother "neighbor" in Season 22. In what was a one-week twist, he added prize options to competitions in an attempt to have players stray from their gameplay plans.

Since Season 15, he has typically moderated the end-of-season jury panel, prodding voters on who deserved to win each season. There's no word on who — if anyone — will step into Kirby's shoes as Season 26 comes to a close.