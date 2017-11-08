‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Makes Doctor's Visit, Gets Hard Dose Of Truth

Deadliest Catch star Captain Sig Hansen is still working to improve his health after suffering a heart attack in February of 2016. At his most recent trip to the doctor, Sig was told that he is going to have to make lifestyle changes in order to have a healthier heart.

While talking to his physician, Captain Sig opened up about his most recent fishing trip. He explained that he did not have "any chest pains." The doctor then asked if Hansen was still smoking.

"I'm down to about a pack," Captain Sig said. "You know if you've got a lot of stress and you have people breathing down your neck, and all of a sudden you do toss your comfort thing...I don't know if I can do it all at the same time."

Captain Sig's admission that he was still smoking frequently was not what the doctor wanted to hear.

"You just got to recognize that is probably the most important aspects of your heart health is getting off those cigarettes," the doctor said.

Even though he was smoking "about a pack," the doctor did give Captain Sig some good news. The physician explained that the fisherman would be cleared to continue working on the boat.

"I would say that if you're developing bad habits on the boat, you're smoking more, you're drinking more, whatever - then that's worth thinking about," he said. "But if that's not the case, you're just doing your work and feeling good, and so forth, then I'm completely in support of that. I think it's also encouraging that when you were out on the boat before you were doing really well."

While it wasn't all bad news for Captain Sig at the doctor's office, his life – and the lives of several of his Deadliest Catch co-stars – has been in quite a tumultuous period.