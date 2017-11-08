‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Makes Doctor's Visit, Gets Hard Dose Of Truth
Deadliest Catch star Captain Sig Hansen is still working to improve his health after suffering a heart attack in February of 2016. At his most recent trip to the doctor, Sig was told that he is going to have to make lifestyle changes in order to have a healthier heart.
While talking to his physician, Captain Sig opened up about his most recent fishing trip. He explained that he did not have "any chest pains." The doctor then asked if Hansen was still smoking.
"I'm down to about a pack," Captain Sig said. "You know if you've got a lot of stress and you have people breathing down your neck, and all of a sudden you do toss your comfort thing...I don't know if I can do it all at the same time."
Captain Sig's admission that he was still smoking frequently was not what the doctor wanted to hear.
"You just got to recognize that is probably the most important aspects of your heart health is getting off those cigarettes," the doctor said.
Even though he was smoking "about a pack," the doctor did give Captain Sig some good news. The physician explained that the fisherman would be cleared to continue working on the boat.
"I would say that if you're developing bad habits on the boat, you're smoking more, you're drinking more, whatever - then that's worth thinking about," he said. "But if that's not the case, you're just doing your work and feeling good, and so forth, then I'm completely in support of that. I think it's also encouraging that when you were out on the boat before you were doing really well."
While it wasn't all bad news for Captain Sig at the doctor's office, his life – and the lives of several of his Deadliest Catch co-stars – has been in quite a tumultuous period.
Captain Sig Hansen was recently charged with misdemeanor assault and property destruction after he allegedly spat on an Uber driver and dented the motorists' vehicle after he couldn't pay for the ride with cash. He pleaded not guilty.
"I feel terrible about it. It's embarrassing," Hansen said while talking to the Seattle Times.
The incident occurred in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, which features a prominently Scandinavian population, after Hansen had been celebrating Norway's Constitution Day.
Hansen was also slapped by a lawsuit back in March by his daughter, who claimed that he sexually abused her when she was only two years old.
"I have memories…of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain," Hansen's daughter, Melissa Eckstrom said in court.
Hansen denies all claims.
"This is nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown," he said. "It's a completely frivolous lawsuit full of lies that my ex-wife made up to take away my daughter, and still uses to try to extort money from me. It's blackmail."
Even though Captain Sig has been sorting through personal issues, he definitely isn't alone in that. A couple of his cast members on Deadliest Catch have been battling drug issues and facing serious legal troubles.
Another Deadliest Catch star who has been vocal about their past struggles is Nick McGlashan.
Nick McGlashan, the deck boss on the past four seasons of the Discovery Channel's popular, has spoken out about his past drug use.
He was fired from working on the crabbing boat Summer Bay for Bill "Wild Bill" Wichrowski after the captain learned of his drug stash in Dutch Harbor.
"All I ever wanted to do was be a fisherman, and I lost that," said McGlashan. "I lost the ability to work at sea because I forgot how to live on land."
Even though he lost hold of his dream of being a fisherman, McGlashan credits the experience with helping him get sober.
"My addict self was killing me and I was struggling to die," he said.
Bruce Lanford, Nick's father, says that he is proud of his son for making a dramatic transformation.
"The heroin epidemic in this country is just way out of control. People are dying every day," Lanford said. "If because of what he's doing he can help one person, save one person's life, then he's doing a good job."
While Nick McGlashan has gotten sober, his former co-star Jake Harris hasn't been able to kick his drug abuse habits just yet. In fact, his drug issues actually led to his arrest earlier this year for possession of meth.
Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has also been in the news frequently in recent weeks. He was arrested on drug charges earlier this year and failed to make an appearance in court to face the charges.
Harris was facing two felony drug possession charges in Phoenix. The legal documents show that the judge presiding over Harris' case immediately issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he skipped his court date.
In April of this year, Jake Harris was arrested for suspected possession of meth after allegedly stealing a woman's car. He was traveling through Phoenix, Arizona with an unidentified woman. The two reportedly stayed together the night before the alleged crime.
On April 21, the woman reported to the cops that Jake Harris stole her car, keys, and cash. Less than 12 hours after the original 911 call, the police received another call from the woman claiming that she located Harris and her vehicle outside a convenience store.
When the law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, Harris told the cops that the woman gave him permission to drive the car. The woman denied Harris' claim.
To show the police officers that he was not in possession of the car keys, Harris then reached into his pockets. While doing so, a small bag containing pills fell to the ground, according to AZ Central. The police officers then conducted a search of Harris' person and found Xanax, a prescription medication used for anxiety disorders, and crystal meth, which he told the officers was for personal use.
[H/T Discovery]prev