Daytime Talk Show Host Drops F-Bomb on Live TV

The co-host of one beloved talk show is facing some repercussions after she accidentally dropped the F- bomb live on air. Linda Robson accidentally let the obscenity slip during a late October segment of Loose Women, the popular talk show she serves as a co-panelist on, when she didn’t realize cameras were rolling.

The incident occurred during the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode of the British talk show as she emerged from behind-the-scenes with one million quid in cash as part of ITV’s cash competition. Unaware that the cameras were rolling and she was live, Robson said, “They’ve left me in charge of the prize, can you believe it? This is it. It’s £1 million right here in this trolley. It came straight from the ITV bank account this morning.” Her language became a little more colorful and a lot less TV-friendly when a confused Robson asked, “How the f— do I look at it?” While Robson didn’t immediately catch her mistake, her fellow Loose Women panelists did, with gasps quickly heard, prompting Robson to ask, “Is it live on air?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WoodmanWoods/status/1451154525931327488?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Charlene White quickly apologized on Robson’s behalf, telling viewers, “Apologies, apologies, I would like to apologize for Linda’s language, she knows she’s done wrong! I think Linda has forgotten we are live on air, Linda would you like to continue and apologize?” Robson later told viewers, “Sorry for a slight slip of the tongue earlier, I really thought it was a rehearsal.” As viewers took to social media to react, many finding the slip-up hilarious, Robson’s co-host Andi Peters couldn’t help but poke a little fun. Holding up some soap, Peters said, “It’s a little bit of soap you might want to use it after.”

In the aftermath of her slip-up, Robson told the Daily Star Online that “bosses sent an email round saying I’m not allowed to swear in the studio at all now.” Although it was “an innocent mistake,” with Robson adding that she was “all shaken” after the incident and “then I had to go back on air,” ITV bosses are serious about the no-swear rule, and they’ve come up with a humorous way to help Robson out. The Loose Women panelist revealed that her bosses got her “a swear jar” to put money in every time she is caught dropping any obscenities on set. Robson didn’t reveal if she’s had to put any cash in the jar just yet.

Thankfully for Robson, she has prevented the opportunity of placing any change in that swear jar on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as the daily episode of Loose Women was canceled. Although the show broadcasts on weekdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. local time, an episode did not air that day. The schedule change was due to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s unveiling of the Autumn Budget 2021 in the House of Commons that afternoon. The announcement was broadcast locally, leading to some interruptions to regular TV schedules, resulting in Loose Women forgoing an airing and causing British morning show This Morning, which typically airs until 12:30 p.m., to end at 12:15 p.m.