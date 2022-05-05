Daytime Emmys Snub Ellen DeGeneres in Her Final Season of Talk Show

✖

Ellen DeGeneres will not have the opportunity to add another Emmy to her shelf for the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series was not nominated for the Daytime Emmys' Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for the first time in 18 years. DeGeneres was also snubbed in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

The nominees for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show are The Drew Barrymore Show, Hot Ones, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today Show with Hoda & Jenna. The nominated hosts are Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson, Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager, and Live's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Although DeGeneres was snubbed, Ellen did score two nominations. The show will compete against Articulate with Jim Cotter, Start-Up, Wildlife Nation, and Drew Barrymore for the Oustanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program award. Ellen was also nominated in the Oustanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design field against Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, The View, and The Young and The Restless. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will hand out the Daytime Emmys on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Ellen was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show last year. The show won the Outstanding Talk Show award in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007. After the talk show categories were split, Ellen won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. DeGeneres hasn't submitted herself for the hosting category since at least 2009 when she earned her last nomination. She won the award every year from 2005 to 2008.

DeGeneres announced plans to end Ellen in May 2021. Although the decision came a few months after WarnerMedia investigated toxic workplace complaints, DeGeneres said this was not the reason for leaving the show. DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted to pursue other opportunities. Her final episode will air on Thursday, May 26.

"When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn't exist. Social Media didn't exist. Gay marriage wasn't legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not," DeGeneres tweeted after filming the final episode on April 28. "But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."