‘Ellen’ Gag Allegedly Has Meghan Markle Embarrassed

Meghan Markle is reportedly regretting her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During a recent episode of the talk show, Markle took part in one of host Ellen DeGeneres’ typical prank segments, agreeing to do whatever the comedian told her in front of vendors at the Warner Bros. lot, no matter how embarrassing. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly thought this would help show off the former Suits star’s sense of humor, but royal expert Neil Sean claims the response wasn’t what they expected.

“Meghan is apparently taken to indoors as we say over here in the U.K. because she’s so upset about the backlash she received after appearing on the show,” Sean said in a YouTube video, reports Express. “Even Prince Harry thought this was a good idea to show her fun side. Perhaps they should have gone on together, how fun that would have been. Sadly for Meghan, it didn’t come out that way.”

Markle could have skipped the segment and only plugged her book The Bench, Sean claims. “But fear not, Meghan will be back in 2022 looking for another option to rebrand and reconnect,” he said. Sean has also claimed that Markle and Harry are “heading for a split” professionally next year because the “very expensive people” they hired suggest they work “independently” from one another if Markle wants to play a bigger role in politics as an activist.

Although Sean claimed Markle was “upset” about the response to her Ellen appearance, he claimed in another video last week that she was so “inspired” by her experience that she wants to make a talk show of her own and received several offers for more TV appearances. “Now I’m not quite sure how this would work out. But, of course, when you look at the world of television, now they’re looking for anybody who can give them a rating,” Sean claimed. “According to the very good source, Meghan has her very own strict ideas about what she would consider to do for her return to the small screen.”

The prank sketch with Markle did not get good reviews on YouTube. Many thought it was not funny, while some felt DeGeneres was taking advantage of Markle. “The second hand embarrassment went to a whole other level. Who in their right mind thought this was a funny or even a good idea. Is Meghan that desperate for attention?” one person asked on YouTube. “This is just embarrassing. Shows to me that MM seems to think it was good fun but didn’t notice what Ellen was doing to her,” another wrote. “This urge to be liked and famous seems to have clouded her judgement. I find it such a shame.”