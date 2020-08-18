'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Season 18 Delayed After Toxic Workplace Scandal

✖

While Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was originally scheduled to premiere on Sept. 9, that premiere date has since been pushed back in light of the toxic workplace scandal surrounding the series. On Monday, Variety reported that there will be a major shake-up amongst the show's staff in light of these allegations. The publication's report also detailed that the show will have a new, delayed premiere date amidst this news.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's premiere date has been pushed back by one week. According to Variety, Season 18 of the talk show will now premiere on Sept. 14. Elsewhere in the publication's report, they noted that three of the show's producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — have been ousted in light of the allegations about the supposed toxic work environment on the set of the talk show. Glavin and Leman will also be removed from the three other shows that they produce for Ellen DeGeneres, including Ellen's Game of Games. All three of these producers were named in a July 30 Buzzfeed article that contained claims from current and former Ellen staffers. Those individuals claimed that they experienced intimidation and racism while on set.

Buzzfeed's article also reported that Leman allegedly solicited sexual favors backstage. Leman was named by one former employee for allegedly groping a victim in the parking lot. After these allegations were made public, Warner Bros. Television subsequently launched an investigation into the workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they will interview current and former staffers about their experiences. Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervel will continue to serve as executive producers of the series with DeGeneres at the helm. DeGeneres also announced that the show's resident DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss will be brought on as an executive producer.

DeGeneres reportedly sent out a note to her staff regarding the allegations against the show. In her statement, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the host apologized for what allegedly transpired behind-the-scenes. "I’m so so sorry for what this has become. I’ve left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it’s not a machine…its human beings," her message read. "I apologize for anyone who’s feelings I’ve hurt. I’m not perfect. I’m multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I’m grateful for each and every one of you."