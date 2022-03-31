‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Getting Big Changes

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are going to be noticing some new elements soon, as it’s been announced the talk show is going to be undergoing big changes. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to Clarkson explained, “She will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on a complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen.” It was previously announced that Ellen DeGeneres would retire her long-running daytime talk show and Clarkson’s show would move into the timeslot.

The Ellen Degeneres Show is currently in its final season. When announcing the end of the show, DeGeneres commented on what fans could expect from the final episodes. “I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all,” DeGeneres said in a past statement. “Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley.”

In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres shared some behind-the-scenes details regarding her need for her iconic talk show. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged,” she said, “and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” Notably, she also claimed that she wanted to end the show with Season 19, but was persuaded to keep going.

“They wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one,” she said, not identifying who the “they” are. Subsequently, that one season turned into “three more” and she “knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along.” DeGeneres added, “Everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

The end of DeGeneres’ show comes after widespread allegations of a toxic working environment being cultivated behind the scenes. Some of the allegations have been against DeGeneres herself, with staffers stating that she does not have the same friendly personality off-screen. Other accusations have been related to sexual misconduct among producers. In a public statement, DeGeneres addressed the allegations, saying, “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”