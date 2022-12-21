'Days of Our Lives' Star Exits After Almost 2 Years

There is another big change in the soap opera world. Tamara Braun is leaving Days of Our Lives after almost two years after returning to the show as Ava Vitali. Braun shared the news on Instagram Tuesday after her final episode was released on Peacock.

"Hey, all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem," Braun, 51, shared on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos. "Thought I'd share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years. Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh, Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I'll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love."

Braun joined Days of Our Lives in 2008 as Ava and won a Daytime Emmy for the role the following year. Ava was introduced as a mysterious person in Steve "Patch" Johnson's (Stephen Nichols) past who was later revealed to have mafia connections. The original storyline wrapped up in six months, but the character was brought back in 2017 when Sara Fletcher voiced Ava in one episode. Braun returned as Ava in November 2020, when the character mysteriously arrived in Salem and worked with Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Between her stints as Ava, Braun played Taylor Walker on Days in 2011. The character was originally played by Katherine Ellis in 1998 and 1999. Former General Hospital star Natalia Livingston also played Taylor before Braun in 2011.

Braun also starred as Carly Corinthos and Kim Nero on General Hospital. She played Reese Williams in All My Children. Her other credits include episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 7th Heaven, Off Centre, Cold Case, Ghost Whisperer, Without a Trace, Saving Grace, and The Rookie.

New episodes of Days are released daily on Peacock since NBC dropped the show earlier this year. The series was rocked last month when John Aniston died at 89. The actor played Victor Kiriakis for almost four decades, and his final episode will be released on Dec. 26.

Braun's departure from Days is not the only big soap news of the week. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine on ABC's General Hospital since 2019, is leaving the series. His final episode will air in late January, ABC said. It is unclear if the character, who has been played by several other actors, will be recast or not.