John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.

The Days of Our Lives team will also air a special tribute during the Dec. 26 episode. "In terms of how we plan to complete Victor's storyline, that is still being discussed," the show's representative told PEOPLE. Aniston, the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston, played the villainous and charming Victor Kiriakis in over 3,000 episodes.

Aniston died on Nov. 11, Jennifer announced on Monday. He was 89. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain," she wrote.

The Days of Our Lives team paid tribute to Aniston by sharing a montage of memorable scenes on Instagram. They even included his first-ever appearance on the show as Dr. Eric Richards in 1970. He made his debut as Victor in July 1985. Aniston finally earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for playing the character in 2017 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in June.

"He was my mentor on the show in as much as Victor was Zander's mentor within the narrative," Paul Telfer, who plays Victor's nephew Xander, told PEOPLE. "Mostly because being around him, learning the lessons of brevity and wit and strength, all the things I hope to continue on from his style and bring into mine, ultimately it's just gratitude in being exposed to such a consummate actor."

Telfer was not the only Days star to reflect on the lessons they learned from Aniston. "I will miss this gentle giant so much," Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady, wrote on Instagram. "He reminded me that 'work' can be 'play'; and we are so damn lucky to do what we do. Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years."

Days of Our Lives debuted on NBC in 1965. After 57 years on the network, the show shifted to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock and was replaced by NBC News Daily. Peacock is also home to the spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and the 2021 holiday movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.