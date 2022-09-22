'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97

Penelope Ann Miller has announced that her beloved father, actor Mark Miller, has died. He was 97 years old. She confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, writing: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad." The Days of Our Lives alum passed away in Santa Monica, California from natural causes. Miller is known for his role in the NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies, in which he starred from 1965 to 1967. He played college professor Jim Nash for two seasons.

He also guest starred in Guestward Ho!, Bright Promise, and General Hospital. Miller also had guest appearances in hit shows throughout the 1960s and 1970s including I Spy, The Andy Griffith Show, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Patty Duke Show, The Twilight Zone, That Girl, Adam-12, Cannon, Emergency!, Barnaby Jones, Kung Fu, The Waltons, Marcus Welby and The Streets of San Francisco. His movie credits include Blonde in Bondage, The Hook, Youngblood Hawke, Dixie Dynamite, Mr. Sycamore, Ginger in the Morning and Christmas Mountain.

The actor wrote and starred in 1982's Savannah Smiles, a movie featuring two of his daughters. It was inspired by his youngest daughter Savannah, Deadline reports. He was also one of the screenwriters for the romance film A Walk in the Clouds, starring Keanu Reeves. As he aged, he moved to New Mexico before moving back to California and creating Gypsy Moon Productions.

Miller was reportedly working on a remake of Savannah Smiles at the time of his death. He is survived by his four children and six grandchildren.