'Days of Our Lives' Star Drake Hogestyn Has Died After Battle With Cancer

Actor Drake Hogestyn passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28 due to pancreatic cancer. Hogestyn had played John Black on Days of our Lives for nearly four decades, and his colleagues on the show posted a statement from his family announcing his death. Hogestyn was 70 years old.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," read an Instagram post by the official Days of our Lives account. Hogestyn's family continued: "He was thrown the curveball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives."

Hogestyn was born and raised in Indiana, and did not take an interest in acting until his early 30s. He attended college on a baseball scholarship and studied pre-dentistry, applied sciences and microbiology. He played baseball professionally until he was injured in 1977. After that, he entered a talent search hosted by Columbia Pictures, and was cast in several TV roles in the early 1980s. Born in 1953, he was 33 years old when he began his role on Days of our Lives in 1986.

Hogestyn played John Black, who began his time on the soap opera as a spy, mercenary and art smuggler. Hogestyn stayed in the role continuously until 2009, and took two years off before returning in 2011. He also appeared in the streaming-exclusive spinoff Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2021. The character was last seen in June heading out on a journey of repentance for his past sins.

Hogestyn's colleagues shared more heartfelt statements on social media and in interviews this weekend. Executive producer Ken Corday told Soap Opera Digest: "This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

Meanwhile, Hogestyn's co-star Kassie DePaiva wrote on X: "I'm so saddened by this news. [Drake was] one of the kindest people I have ever worked with. What an amazing life he lived. He will be missed. He made the world a better place." Even stars from other soap operas sang Hogestyn's praises online, including General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn. She wrote: "My deepest condolences to Drake Hogestyn's family, friends and fans. What a lovely, lovely gracious man."