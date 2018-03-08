‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for 54th Season at NBC

It seems sand will never stop running through the Days of Our Lives hourglass, as the long-running soap was renewed for its 54th season on NBC, TVLine reports.

“We’re very excited about having more great Days in Salem,” said Bruce Evans, NBC executive vice president and current programming said via statement. “[Executive producer] Ken Corday and his team continue to tell stories with which the Days loyal audience feels a deep connection. We congratulate them on their remarkable daytime legacy and look forward to what they have planned for the new season.”

The show first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965, only to be expanded to an hour-long show 10 years later. In 2017, the series counted its 13,000th episode, and it also boasts 52 Daytime Emmy Awards under its belt. This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled that the sands will continue flowing through the hourglass for yet another year,” Corday added in his statement. “We are most grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of Days of Our Lives. Buckle up, because we have some exciting and compelling new stories coming to Salem this season.”

The daytime drama remains set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem and revolves around the core families: the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras.

The only remaining daytime soap left on NBC’s schedule, Days airs in more than two dozen countries and is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-execuitve producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivatti is the head writer.

The show recently announced a sexy new role starring Gilles Marini, who is known for his roles on Sex and the City, Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth and Devious Maids. Marini will play a lawyer named Ted who becomes interested with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

He started filming for the series in December and his first episode is slated to air sometime in June. There are no further details as to how long he will be on the show, but Entertainment Weekly reported it would be for a few months.

Marini shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post in the makeup trailer. The actor teased an upcoming performance with another post earlier this week of him holding seven scripts with the caption “No worries. I can do this. 7 scripts to learn. Ps: I’m loving it….”