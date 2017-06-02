‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Returning To Show, Beats Leukemia

Days of Our Lives actress Kassie DePaiva will return to the long-running soap opera later this year after a battle with leukemia.

DePaiva, who is also known for her roles in One Life to Live and Evil Dead II, is currently filming scenes as Eve Donovan for the NBC show, which are expected to air in the fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 56-year-old actress last appeared on the show in February 2016. She had always planned to reappear on the show, but a diagnosis acute myeloid leukemia in during Summer 2016 put her plans on hold, according to Page Six.

“I consider this just a bump in the road,” she said after the diagnosis. “I have amazing prayer warriors, family, and friends that have been extremely supportive and life-affirming throughout this.”

She confirmed the news of a return on Facebook by sharing the initial report by Soap Opera Digest. She had previously announced she was cancer free in February, but it was not known when she would return to acting.

Up Next: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Alison Sweeney Makes Stunning Return After Bad ACL Tear

“Today is #WorldCancerDay, and I am grateful to say I am cancer-free,” she wrote. “To all of you who battle cancer… fight on! Trust the journey!”

Besides her role as Eve, DePaiva is also known for playing Blair Cramer on One Life to Live and Chelsea Reardon on Guiding Light. She later reprised her role as Blair for General Hospital in 2012. She was also Bobby Joe in Evil Dead II and appeared on Castle, Baywatch and Melrose Place in guest roles.

More: Soap Opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ Could Be Canceled for New Megyn Kelly Gig

DePaiva isn’t the only Days of Our Lives star set to return this year.

Alison Sweeney, who plays Samantha Brady, is poised to return to the beloved soap opera. She announced the small run of appearances in an interview about her recent ACL surgery.