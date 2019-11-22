‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Thrilled After Season 56 Renewal

Fans are celebrating after it was announced on Thursday that NBC‘s Days of Our Lives had been renewed for Season 56 despite recent developments that left the fate of the show in limbo. After several outlets confirmed the news, just days after many feared the long-running soap opera would instead be canceled, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement.

Congratulations to Days of our Lives for being renewed for another year! Look forward to all the great stories & drama to come! # DAYS ⌛️ @wallykurth https://t.co/uKz502QYlQ pic.twitter.com/P0AVP0BK6t — Fans of Wally Kurth (@FansKurth) November 21, 2019

“I’m crying! I’m actually crying at the WONDEFUL, FANTASTIC, AMAZING news that ‘Days Of Our Lives’ has been renewed!!” one fan wrote. “So stoked for the fans & most of all the cast & crew! [NBC] you made the right decision!”

“And all the [Days of Our Lives] fans sighed in relief,” another reacted to the news.

It’s official! #Days will live on to jump more time, bring more people back from the dead and create more love triangles! https://t.co/wanamxbIJ5 — Lori Wilson (@LoriKWilson) November 21, 2019

“Days of our Lives has Been Renewed for it’s 56th Year. For Over 5 Decades Days Has Given Viewers Captivating Storylines About Family, Friends, Life and Love,” another fan added. “Congratulations to [Days of Our Lives] he Amazing Cast & Crew. This is an Incredible Achievement.”

“I guess the ol’ hourglass just got a sand infusion,” another joked.

The collective social media rejoicing came just a little more than a week after fans took to social media to express their concern over Days‘ future. The worry was prompted after a report surfaced that Corday Productions, the production entity on the series, had released the entire cast from their contracts ahead of a pre-planned indefinite hiatus. The move seemingly signaled a dismal end for the long-running soap, which, like other daytime series, is facing a ratings challenge.

Several cast members, however, refuted the claims and instead spoke out to inform fans that they shouldn’t worry. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source had even stated that Days would “almost definitely get renewed” and that “this was not news to literally anyone on the show, nor is anyone truly concerned.”

On Thursday, several outlets reported that Days of Our Lives was set for a Season 56 renewal. A source claimed that the deal was not yet closed, though it was expected to be done soon.

Airing nearly every weekday since Nov. 8, 1965, Days of Our Lives has run for over 13,000 episodes and remains one of only a few daytime soap operas on the air alongside CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless and ABC’s General Hospital, according to Variety.

Days airs weekdays on NBC. Check local listings for exact air times.