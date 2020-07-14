'Days of Our Lives' Fans Freak Out After Incorrect Report of Melissa Reeves' Firing

Days of Our Lives fans were thrown into a frenzy Monday after a report surfaced stating that Melissa Reeves had been fired from the long running NBC soap opera. Initially appearing on TVLine and later on multiple other sites, the report claimed that the actress had been fired in the wake of her liking of several anti-Black Lives Matter social media posts. The reports, however, are incorrect, as Reeves' position has not been terminated.

In an update to the original story, TVLine explained that the story had been "briefly published" on their site due to a "technical error" and apologized "for the error." The statement went on to say that "story is false." It added that "Melissa Reeves has not been fired from Days of Our Lives." Neither Reeves nor the soap opera have responded to the report.

Although the story was incorrect and published accidentally, it did not stop panic from running through fans of the series. Having portrayed Jennifer Horton on the NBC soap on and off for the past three decades, Reeves has become has become a staple and a fan-favorite. Fans were notably upset at the incorrect report of her firing, many flocking to social media to react. Scroll down to see what Days of Our Lives fans had to say.