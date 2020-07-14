'Days of Our Lives' Fans Freak Out After Incorrect Report of Melissa Reeves' Firing
Days of Our Lives fans were thrown into a frenzy Monday after a report surfaced stating that Melissa Reeves had been fired from the long running NBC soap opera. Initially appearing on TVLine and later on multiple other sites, the report claimed that the actress had been fired in the wake of her liking of several anti-Black Lives Matter social media posts. The reports, however, are incorrect, as Reeves' position has not been terminated.
In an update to the original story, TVLine explained that the story had been "briefly published" on their site due to a "technical error" and apologized "for the error." The statement went on to say that "story is false." It added that "Melissa Reeves has not been fired from Days of Our Lives." Neither Reeves nor the soap opera have responded to the report.
Although the story was incorrect and published accidentally, it did not stop panic from running through fans of the series. Having portrayed Jennifer Horton on the NBC soap on and off for the past three decades, Reeves has become has become a staple and a fan-favorite. Fans were notably upset at the incorrect report of her firing, many flocking to social media to react. Scroll down to see what Days of Our Lives fans had to say.
This is “What’s happening”’Melissa Reeves has been fired from Days of Our Lives after 30 some years for her Christian beliefs. Fans are calling for her cast to STAND BEHIND HER! WALK OUT!!! STRIKE AGAINST TERANNY! pic.twitter.com/fZNubpBITE— Rhonda Ely (@rhonda_ely) July 14, 2020
@nbcdays probably more than 1/2 your audience are Conservatives. You fire Melissa Reeves because her views do not match yours. If having a Conservative point of view is wrong, I will start a campaign of Conserv. Woman who will ban Days of our LIves. BLM? All life Matters??— CAPatriotGirl (@nancy_patriot) July 14, 2020
There will be a backlash since she is so popular. Even I’m not so sure on this one. Being fired for ‘likes’ isn’t the same as if she was attacking BLM. But she could be passive/aggressive. ::sigh:: Good thing I don’t make the calls.— Lindy (@LjrittLinda) July 14, 2020
I'm no fan of Melissa Reeves but she should not be fired from #Days for liking Candace Owens. I believe there has to be more to the story than just that being the reason. Has to be because it's only fair that all daytime celebs who get political should have to go— Britney (@mobprincess2714) July 14, 2020
I might be in the minority, but I don’t believe someone should be fired because their opinion is different than someone else’s. She did not commit a crime. Isn’t that part of being an American? The freedom of having your own thoughts? She “liked” a post. That’s it.— Melissa O’Hara (@msohara1015) July 14, 2020
MELISSA REEVES WAS FIRED #days— ⏳ ❤️ Suzy ❤ ⏳ (@GitDool) July 14, 2020
#DaysOfOurLives Pretty sad your actors and actresses can’t have an opinion without being fired. I feel bad for Melissa Reeves.— lilmssunshine761 (@lilmssunshine76) July 14, 2020
So what is the actual story about Melissa Reeves? I was about to click on the previous story when it had disappeared. The only thing I was able to get was statements made about Black Lives Matter. What were those statements? Someone wrote the "accidental" story.— Me, myself, & I (@whoknowstv) July 14, 2020
@nbcdays I am very disappointed in you for firing Melissa Reeves. The posts she liked were not racist, homophobic, etc. I will no longer watch your show, that I began watching with my grandmother in 1967.— Amy Peterson (@amyandeddie5) July 14, 2020
Melissa Reeves should not have been fired. Absolutely nothing about the posts was racist, homophobic, nor anything. Just because you support BLM doesn't mean everyone has to.— Amy Peterson (@amyandeddie5) July 14, 2020
After 35 years on the show she liked two @RealCandaceO tweets and lost her job. They’re not allowing dissenting positions. No opposite thoughts.
Days of Our Lives' Melissa Reeves Fired in Wake of Anti-Black Lives Matter Controversy https://t.co/VLOA1qjyPL via @YahooEnt— 🌿KJUNE-🇺🇸 Mostly peaceful (@kjune65) July 14, 2020
@nbcdays Instead of firing such a wonderful talent like @missyreeves4 you should fire Linsay Godfrey she's the one that is nasty & has attacked many of her fans with nasty remarks. Melissa Reeves is the sweetest & kindest person. She belongs on Day's not Linsey. #DAYS— Melissa Sommer (@MelissaSommer3) July 14, 2020
Just heard you fired Melissa Reeves because she doesn't support BLM shame on you Days of our lives for not letting cast members have their own thoughts and beliefs.— Deb (@WhippetmomDeb) July 14, 2020
Oh damn... Jack and Jennifer were my forever couple back in the early 90s. Sad that Melissa Reeves turned out this way. https://t.co/Jq6jtK96kj— Kim 🎼🌈❄🇺🇸🏖🧟 (@somberstitches4) July 14, 2020