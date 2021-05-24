'Days of Our Lives' Confirms Return of Star Despite Her Character's Death

✖

Days of Our Lives is welcoming back Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway, despite the character's death last year. Stause has since gone on to great success on the reality show Selling Sunset, but now she is returning to her roots, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. It is not yet clear how far her revival will go.

Stause was a star on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015. She returned for a stint in 2019 and briefly in 2020, at which time her character, Jordan Ridgeway, was strangled to death. Naturally, that does not necessarily prevent a soap opera character from returning, but in this case, her return may be more subtle. She will reportedly be there to embody the guilty conscience of her character's brother, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Right now, the reprisal is scheduled to last for just two episodes — those on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25.

"I really love the cast and crew over at Days of our Lives, and any time I getting to pop in is always so much fun!" Stause told EW. "My favorite thing about daytime, and Days in particular, is that the door is always open for characters to reappear no matter how they left. In Jordan's case, death by strangulation has not kept her away. Ha!"

EW also published some first-look images of Stause's return, which show her smoldering confrontations with Ben in eerie floral settings. The storyline will reportedly follow Ben's attempts to decide on how to proceed with his Ciara and what their future should hold.

Stause started out in the world of soap operas on All My Children on ABC, before making the jump to NBC's Days of Our Lives. These days, she is better known for Selling Sunset — an unscripted Netflix original series about a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles, California.

Stause cemented all this success last year on Dancing with the Stars, where she competed against other celebrities from all walks of entertainment. She finished in eighth place and is now well-positioned for soap reprisals, as well as the upcoming fourth season of Selling Sunset.

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. You can stream the show on Peacock with a free trial available here for new users.

