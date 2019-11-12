Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ Canceled? NBC Soap Set for Indefinite Hiatus

Is Days of Our Lives canceled? Although NBC has not yet made an announcement regarding the long-running soap opera’s fate, a report from TVLine on Tuesday potentially signaled a future cancellation after news broke that that the entire cast had been released from their contracts and the long-running NBC soap opera was set to go “on an indefinite hiatus at month’s end.”

According to the report, the move came as Days faces ratings challenges — and the while neither NBC and Sony Pictures Television, who are currently in negotiations to renew the series, would comment, by releasing the cast of their contracts, there is no guarantee who, if anyone, would return for future seasons.

“It’s actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move,” an insider told the outlet. “If Days gets picked up, [executive producer Ken Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a ‘take-it-or-leave’ it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary.”

Another source told the outlet that despite the news, “all indications are that NBC would like to keep the show going.”

Shooting eight months in advance, the soap opera will have enough episodes by the time it stops production in late November to air episodes through the summer of 2020. Currently, production is expected to resume in March, though there is no word if that, too, has been impacted by the recent developments.

At the time of Days of Our Lives‘ Season 55 renewal in January of this year, Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television, had expressed hope for the series’ future.

“Ken Corday and his cast and crew continue to build on the strong legacy of dynamic storytelling and intriguing characters in Days of our Lives. We are proud that audiences both in the U.S. and around the world will get to enjoy this award-winning series for another year,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Bruce Evans, the Executive VP of Current Programming for NBC.

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” Evans said. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Check local listings for exact air times.