David Boreanaz Addresses Death of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Nicholas Brendon

David Boreanaz has joining his co-stars in honoring the memory of Nicholas Brendon.

Brendon, who played Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died in his sleep on Friday, according to his family. Boreanaz, who played on Angel on Buffy and its spinoff Angel, took to Instagram on Saturday to discuss his late peer.

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“There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter,” Boreanaz wrote on Instagram “Some moments stay small on paper: a laugh between takes, a look that says ‘we got this,’ the quiet understanding of showing up, and doing the work together. But those are the things that last.

Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris stars in 20th Century Fox’s ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ (Photo by Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“He carried something real, not perfect, not polished, just real. And in this business that matters more than most things. We don’t always get to choose how long someone stays in the story only that they were here. And he was …Rest easy Brother. Some people leave a mark without trying.”

Two more Buffy actors, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan have also spoken out their late co-star on the supernatural WB drama. Each referenced his love for collecting rocking chairs.

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers,” Hannigan wrote. “I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

“I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky,” Gellar wrote as part of her tribute.

Charisma Carpenter also spoke out, writing: “I will miss the version of the man I once knew – someone who was so warm and loving. He was cuddly, funny, silly, self-deprecating, and supremely talented. I loved every scene we had together back in the day. He always kept me on my toes, never delivering a line the same way twice, forcing me to become a better actor by listening.”

(Editor’s Note: Boreanaz’s remarks have been re-formatted and punctuated for clarity.)