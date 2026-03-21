Major ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Dies in Sleep: Nicholas Brendon Was 54

Nicholas Brendon has died suddenly. He was 54.

Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died on Friday, according to his family. They did not give an exact cause of death, saying it was “natural causes.”

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Brendon in ‘Buffy’

The actor’s family issued the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter to announce the tragic news: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

The family statement also alluded to his personal issues in recent years. Brendon, also know for his role on Criminal Minds, has publicly dealt with alcoholism and substance abuse in recent years. Authorities also arrested him for domestic violence in 2017.

“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing,” the family stated. “Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

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