Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Death of ‘Buffy’ Co-Star Nicholas Brendon

Sarah Michelle Gellar is speaking out after her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon died on Friday.

Gellar, who played titular character Buffy Summers in the WB classic, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a quote from Brendon’s character, Xander Harris. To add to the emotion of it all, Xander delivered the quote in question to Dawn Summers, who was played by the late Michelle Trachtenberg, in the Season 7 episode “Potential.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen,” the dialogue, credited to screenwriter Rebecca Rand Kirshner, reads. “To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me”

After the quotation, Gellar shared her own message to Brendon: “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.” (Brendon had a documented love of rocking chairs, as fans have pointed out.)

Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris stars in 20th Century Fox’s ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ (Photo by Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Brendon, also known for playing Kevin Lynch on Criminal Minds, died in his sleep, according to his family. They said that despite his well-documented issues with substance abuse, his death was from natural causes. (Brendon faced spinal issues and also had a congenital heart defect.)

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” the statement read, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

