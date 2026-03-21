Alyson Hannigan Shares Touching Tribute to ‘Buffy’ Co-Star Nicholas Brendon

Just after news broke of Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon’s death, Alyson Hannigan posted an emotional tribute.

Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg on Buffy, shared an image of her character embracing Brendon’s character, Xander Harris. In the caption, she honored the late actor, who died in his sleep on Friday at age 54.

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“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers,” she wrote. “I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.”

The rocking chair bit was a reference to Brendon’s affinity for rocking chairs and collecting them, as fans have pointed out. Buffy lead Sarah Michelle Gellar also referenced a rocking chair in her tribute to Brendon.

“I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky,” Gellar wrote, in part.

Brendon died of natural causes, according to his family. In the death announcement, they stressed this aspect of his passing, knowing that Brendon publicly dealt with substance abuse over the years. The late Criminal Minds star notably was diagnosed with serious spinal issues and a congenital heart defect in his final years, though it is unclear if those issues contributed to his passing.

Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris stars in 20th Century Fox’s ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ (Photo by Online USA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” the statement read, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

“While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”