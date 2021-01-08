Dave Creek, 'Bob's Burgers' Lead Character Designer, Dead After Skydiving Accident

✖

Dave Creek, the lead character designer for Bob's Burgers, has died after a tragic skydiving accident. The news was confirmed by Simon Chong, the show's director, who tweeted, "Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Creek was born and raised in the in the Pacific Northwest, and attended Ventura Community College — as well as Santa Barbara City College — before graduating from Cal Arts in 2005. Notably, he recently also served as an adjunct professor at the school. In 2010, he joined Bento Box Entertainment, Fox Entertainment's animation studio unit, which produces Bob's Burgers. Creek was also credited as a character designer on other hit animated series, such as the Apple TV+ series Central Park, and Comedy Central's Brickleberry.

We lost a great artist and a great friend at Bobs today - our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here’s one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his incredible tree houses. pic.twitter.com/5yX4fZ8ZiQ — Bernard Derriman (@derriman) January 8, 2021

In a statement on Creek's death, 20th Television, Fox Entertainment and its Bento Box said that everyone is "heartbroken at the tragic passing" Creek. The studio statement went on to refer to Creek as "an extraordinary artist who had been with Bob’s Burgers from day one." The statement added, "He was not just an incredible talent but a beautiful person as well, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and all his colleagues at the show who loved him and are grieving today."

RIP Dave Creek. Many know his Bob's Burgers work, but I know him as my crazy, Pogues-loving, Himalayan throat-singing college roommate. Here's Dave's Freshman CalArts film, animated entirely in charcoal. I challenge any animation student to do better. https://t.co/27AgX0qIqm — ⚡️ Austin Madison⚡️ (@munchanka) January 8, 2021

Wendy Molyneux, a Bob's Burger lead writer, added, "If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy."